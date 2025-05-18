Top Industrial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 18th

Tesla, Broadcom, Capital One Financial, Micron Technology, Accenture, Deere & Company, and Chevron are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the production of capital goods, machinery, transportation equipment and related services. They typically include manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment, construction and engineering firms, and heavy?industry suppliers. Because their revenues tend to rise and fall with overall economic and industrial activity, industrial stocks are often viewed as cyclical investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $7.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $349.98. 93,349,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,089,415. Tesla has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.61. 22,996,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,255,540. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Shares of COF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.54. The company had a trading volume of 18,221,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,688. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $210.67. The stock has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ MU traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,499,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,551,477. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE ACN traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $317.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,967,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.18. Accenture has a 52-week low of $275.01 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Deere & Company stock traded up $15.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $531.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,780. The firm has a market cap of $144.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $468.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $533.78.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Chevron stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,191,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,033,326. The firm has a market cap of $248.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96.

