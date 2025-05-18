Oil Stocks To Follow Today – May 18th

Exxon Mobil, ServiceNow, and Chevron are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, extraction, refining and distribution of crude oil and petroleum products. Their market value tends to track changes in global oil prices, supply?and?demand dynamics and geopolitical events. Investors buy oil stocks to gain exposure to the energy sector and potentially earn dividend income and capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.13. 14,040,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,558,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded up $5.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,040.22. 1,156,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.30, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $863.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $973.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.04. 8,191,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,033,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

