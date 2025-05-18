Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Unloaded Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Generac stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) on 4/7/2025.

Generac Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.55. 695,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,629. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $195.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.60.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

