Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Eaton stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) on 4/7/2025.

Eaton Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $329.40. 1,997,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,514. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.55. The firm has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,472,231,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,495,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 27,281.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,593,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,198 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,629,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,175 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,541,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $15,593,423.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 489,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,490,880.92. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

