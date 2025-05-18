Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Prologis stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) on 4/7/2025.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.56. 2,768,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,200,330. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $132.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.90 and a 200 day moving average of $111.09.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.84.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Prologis by 637.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

