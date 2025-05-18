Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in PTC stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) on 4/7/2025.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.91. 656,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,630. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.38 and a twelve month high of $203.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $636.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.64 million. PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PTC by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,312,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,147,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PTC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,332,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,771,000 after acquiring an additional 39,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PTC by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,029,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,626,000 after acquiring an additional 67,504 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in PTC by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,876,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,687,000 after acquiring an additional 844,418 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PTC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,370,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,382,000 after acquiring an additional 44,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $318,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,960. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.15.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

