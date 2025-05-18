Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Henry Schein stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) on 4/7/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. This represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

