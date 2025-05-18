Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sysco stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) on 4/7/2025.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,218,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,768. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

Institutional Trading of Sysco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Sysco by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Community Bank grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

