Top Entertainment Stocks To Watch Now – May 18th

Alibaba Group, Charter Communications, and Walt Disney are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is creating, producing, or distributing entertainment content—such as films, television shows, music, streaming services, video games, and live events. Investors in these stocks seek exposure to consumer spending on leisure and media, but should be aware that revenue and profitability can be highly cyclical and sensitive to changing tastes, technology shifts, and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,911,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,371,451. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $148.43.

Charter Communications (CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $7.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $427.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,624,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $266.06 and a 1-year high of $437.06.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,940,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,040,099. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

