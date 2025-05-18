Top Blue Chip Stocks To Follow Now – May 18th

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue-chip stocks are shares of large, well?established companies with a long track record of stable earnings, reliable dividends and strong market leadership. Because of their financial strength, high credit ratings and resilience in economic downturns, they’re generally viewed as relatively safe, conservative investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of KRMN stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $44.46. The company had a trading volume of 952,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,995. Karman has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $45.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRMN

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RF Industries stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 71,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,805. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RFIL

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,351. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 million, a P/E ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTWK

Featured Stories