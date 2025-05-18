Top Green Energy Stocks To Follow Today – May 18th

Darling Ingredients, NWTN, and Mercer International are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, produce or distribute power from renewable sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric and biofuels. By buying these equities, investors both seek financial returns and support a transition to lower-carbon energy systems. Such stocks are often featured in ESG and sustainable-investment portfolios and can exhibit risk-return profiles distinct from traditional fossil-fuel companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

NYSE:DAR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,773. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.25.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NASDAQ NWTN traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. 6,718,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,106. NWTN has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. 768,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,844. The firm has a market cap of $279.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.08. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

