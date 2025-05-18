Best Automotive Stocks To Follow Now – May 18th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Bank of America, Micron Technology, Costco Wholesale, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Salesforce are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture, distribution and servicing of motor vehicles and related components. By purchasing these stocks, investors gain exposure to the automotive sector’s growth potential and can earn returns through share price appreciation and dividend payouts. Their performance is driven by factors such as consumer demand, technological innovations (for example, electric vehicles), regulatory changes and broader economic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $7.16 on Friday, hitting $349.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,349,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,089,415. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.40. 221,859,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,737,502. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $44.66. 49,375,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,687,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $336.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.00. 22,499,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,551,477. The company has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average is $92.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded up $15.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,025.83. 2,026,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $961.47 and its 200 day moving average is $967.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $788.20 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,066,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,941,658. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $226.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.40.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.00. 3,837,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,888,685. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.10.

