Cloud Storage Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 18th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, Alarm.com, Tuya, and Backblaze are the five Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide cloud?based data storage and management services. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the rapidly growing market for online data hosting, backup, and collaboration solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.53. 1,698,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,911. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.39.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded down $4.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.04. 442,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,593. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $105.76 and a twelve month high of $190.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.39.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

ALRM traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $59.64. The company had a trading volume of 534,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,405. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.22. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

NYSE TUYA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.17 and a beta of 0.46. Tuya has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.63.

Backblaze (BLZE)

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

NASDAQ BLZE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $293.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.03. Backblaze has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.08.

