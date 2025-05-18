Promising Entertainment Stocks Worth Watching – May 17th

Alibaba Group, Charter Communications, Walt Disney, Globant, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is creating, distributing, or monetizing entertainment content and experiences. This sector includes film and television studios, streaming services, music labels, video game developers, live?event promoters, and theme-park operators. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to trends in consumer demand for media, leisure, and digital entertainment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,911,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,430,576. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.21.

Charter Communications (CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

CHTR stock traded up $7.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $427.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,624,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,586. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $266.06 and a 12 month high of $437.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.82.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.26. 10,940,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,029,362. The company has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB traded down $32.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.58. 11,007,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,797. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. Globant has a 52-week low of $88.03 and a 52-week high of $238.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.74. 4,376,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,876. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $240.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

