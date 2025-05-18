Rep. Josh Gottheimer Buys Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alibaba Group stock on April 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 4/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 4/17/2025.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BABA traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.37. 19,911,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,371,451. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The stock has a market cap of $294.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 298.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 55,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 41,461 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,914,000. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

