TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 89 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 79,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,383,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 3.3%

LLY opened at $757.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $717.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $797.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $805.85.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

