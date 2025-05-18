Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 15,700 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $43,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $1,314,244.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 160,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,627,415.24. This represents a 4.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,876. The trade was a 10.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,368 shares of company stock worth $7,077,789. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

Get Our Latest Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.7%

ICE stock opened at $176.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.31 and a 200-day moving average of $161.23. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.79 and a fifty-two week high of $179.44.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.