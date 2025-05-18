Tema Etfs LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,000. Caterpillar accounts for about 2.0% of Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,184,364,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Caterpillar by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,924,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,861 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,231,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 50,072.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 804,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,938,000 after buying an additional 803,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,847,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,483,937,000 after buying an additional 724,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.50.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,742.50. The trade was a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $353.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.42 and its 200 day moving average is $353.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $418.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.