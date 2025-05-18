Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in United Parcel Service stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) on 4/7/2025.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE UPS traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $101.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,309,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,390. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $149.57. The company has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

