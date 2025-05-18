Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Electronic Arts stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) on 4/7/2025.

Shares of EA traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.54. 3,933,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.02. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,916,693 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $421,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,313 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,102,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,505 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $470,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3,477.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,163,747 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $168,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,320. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,638.12. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

