Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Unloaded Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Weyerhaeuser stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) on 4/7/2025.

WY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.72. 2,323,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,745,689. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 816.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 224,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 199,990 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 52,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

