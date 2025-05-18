Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in PayPal stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) on 4/7/2025.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,703,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,264,175. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,221,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,625,976,000 after buying an additional 276,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,736,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,849,884,000 after buying an additional 271,836 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,615,134,000 after buying an additional 2,161,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,529,823,000 after buying an additional 9,313,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $1,086,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.68.

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

