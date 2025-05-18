Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Bio-Techne stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) on 4/7/2025.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $49.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,231. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average of $65.50. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.92 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 10,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bio-Techne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

