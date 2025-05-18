CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Shares Unloaded Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CVS Health stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CVS Health alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) on 4/7/2025.

CVS Health Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,777,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,442,534. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.22. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in CVS Health by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 106,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 51,925 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 560.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 211,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after buying an additional 179,461 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Wolfe Research upped their price target on CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partners upgraded CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,045.20. This trade represents a 320.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.