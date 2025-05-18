Rep. Josh Gottheimer Buys Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fiserv stock on April 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 4/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 4/17/2025.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI traded up $7.50 on Friday, hitting $166.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,450,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $146.25 and a one year high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fiserv from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $237.00 price target on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FI. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

