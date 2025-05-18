Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 125.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.3% of State of Wyoming’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 price target (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.43.

Tesla stock opened at $349.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 171.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total transaction of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,300,200. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,623 shares of company stock valued at $115,600,501. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

