State of Wyoming Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

State of Wyoming boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 557.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.4% of State of Wyoming’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $618.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $595.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.25.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $582.97 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $584.29. The company has a market cap of $531.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $535.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,292.32. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,529. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

