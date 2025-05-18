PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and traded as low as $16.71. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 7,290 shares.
PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84.
PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
