Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and traded as low as $22.61. Otsuka shares last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 49,106 shares changing hands.
Otsuka Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38.
About Otsuka
Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.
