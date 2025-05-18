Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and traded as low as $19.45. Kering shares last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 320,955 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kering Stock Performance

Kering Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3048 per share. This is a positive change from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.11%.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

Featured Articles

