Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 429.02 ($5.70) and traded as low as GBX 425 ($5.65). Caffyns shares last traded at GBX 450 ($5.98), with a volume of 2 shares.

Caffyns Stock Up 5.9%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 429.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 438.60. The firm has a market cap of £12.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75.

About Caffyns

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

