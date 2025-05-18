Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Purchases 73,419 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,419 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $50,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 106,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 39,375 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Tyro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $231.86 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $232.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.58.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

