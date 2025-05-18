Large Cap Stocks To Follow Today – May 15th

UnitedHealth Group, Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Amazon.com, Palantir Technologies, and Apple are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization typically above $10 billion, though exact thresholds vary by market. These firms are generally well-established industry leaders with stable earnings and a track record of dividend payments. Because of their size and financial strength, large-cap stocks tend to be less volatile and carry lower risk compared to mid- or small-cap equities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $34.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $273.85. 104,908,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,527,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $249.12 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $248.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $5.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $342.22. 80,236,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,867,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.97. 170,864,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,127,125. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $519.17. 35,132,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,721,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $468.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN stock traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.05. The stock had a trading volume of 48,547,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,011,061. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

PLTR stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.48. The stock had a trading volume of 54,398,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,526,834. The firm has a market cap of $301.33 billion, a PE ratio of 676.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $133.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.80. The stock had a trading volume of 26,929,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,919,599. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Featured Stories