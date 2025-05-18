The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 105.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,251,142,000 after buying an additional 875,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,525,046,000 after acquiring an additional 257,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,032,910,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,845,098,000 after purchasing an additional 647,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,726,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,857 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock opened at $380.74 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $378.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $358.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

