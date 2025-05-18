Systematic Financial Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Centene by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Argus cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

NYSE:CNC opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.45.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

