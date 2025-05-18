Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Sells 2,389 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,016,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,605 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $115,193,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,457,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,939,000 after purchasing an additional 739,199 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,759.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 737,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,705,000 after purchasing an additional 711,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 938,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,053,000 after purchasing an additional 635,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $121.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.91. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.23 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $3,306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,508.20. This trade represents a 44.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

