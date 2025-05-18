Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Holdings Lowered by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,143,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,377 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $42,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107,934 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 24,158,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,159,000 after purchasing an additional 273,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,464,000 after acquiring an additional 555,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,078,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,514 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 1.8%

HOOD stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 107,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $6,500,599.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,003.83. The trade was a 93.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $201,987.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,987.03. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,947,622 shares of company stock valued at $89,994,656 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

