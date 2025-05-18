Triune Financial Partners LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Triune Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.1% of Triune Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Triune Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

