Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shares Unloaded Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Eaton stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH LONG TERM GROWTH” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) on 4/7/2025.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $329.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.40 and its 200 day moving average is $319.55.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $15,593,423.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 489,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,490,880.92. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

