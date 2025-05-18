Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,739,788,000 after purchasing an additional 151,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $2,553,035,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,363,125,000 after buying an additional 672,919 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,009,000 after buying an additional 696,172 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,496,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,555,031,000 after buying an additional 133,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 3.1%

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $417.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $375.68 and a 200-day moving average of $433.93. The company has a market cap of $177.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.88.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

