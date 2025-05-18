Trace Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trace Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $87.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.10. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $87.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

