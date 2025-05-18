Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 146,563 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,563 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $38,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 56,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 94,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $170.38 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.93 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $265.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.85, for a total value of $4,465,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,705,779.25. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 40,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.06, for a total transaction of $6,058,245.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 561,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,674,681.94. This trade represents a 6.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,822 shares of company stock worth $18,906,185 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

