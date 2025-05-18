Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Sells 131 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rings Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 7,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $123.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

