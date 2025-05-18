Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and traded as high as $27.43. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 1,841 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on EDVMF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Endeavour Mining Stock Down 1.2%

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

