Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.94. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 129,915 shares trading hands.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Down 2.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $520.43 million, a PE ratio of -47.50, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

