Westaim (CVE:WED) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$31.14 and traded as high as C$32.50. Westaim shares last traded at C$32.13, with a volume of 22,851 shares changing hands.

Westaim Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$474.69 million, a PE ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 0.39.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

