Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and traded as high as $20.97. Croda International shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 48,182 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on COIHY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

