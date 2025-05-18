Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 427.32 ($5.68) and traded as high as GBX 470 ($6.24). Jersey Electricity shares last traded at GBX 450 ($5.98), with a volume of 10,431 shares trading hands.

Jersey Electricity Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of £140.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 427.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 430.82.

Jersey Electricity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $8.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Jersey Electricity’s payout ratio is currently 55.35%.

Insider Transactions at Jersey Electricity

About Jersey Electricity

In other news, insider Christopher Ambler acquired 4,000 shares of Jersey Electricity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.65) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($22,582.36). 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.

