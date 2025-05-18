Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.41 ($0.58) and traded as high as GBX 49 ($0.65). Windar Photonics shares last traded at GBX 48 ($0.64), with a volume of 100,000 shares changing hands.

Windar Photonics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.99, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of £54.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.15.

Windar Photonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Windar Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windar Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.