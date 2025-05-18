bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.45 and traded as high as $136.40. bioMérieux shares last traded at $129.73, with a volume of 22 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut bioMérieux from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get bioMérieux alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BMXMF

bioMérieux Price Performance

About bioMérieux

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.90.

(Get Free Report)

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.