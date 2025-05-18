bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.45 and traded as high as $136.40. bioMérieux shares last traded at $129.73, with a volume of 22 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut bioMérieux from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BMXMF
bioMérieux Price Performance
About bioMérieux
bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than bioMérieux
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Nextracker’s Solar Surge: Will It Shatter Its All-Time High?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Savvy Investors Are Raising a Glass for Heineken Stock
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.